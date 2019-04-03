Netstal honoured as manufacturer of the best injection moulding machines in 2019

Netstal has been recognised as a manufacturer of the best injection moulding machines for packaging applications and the Manufacturing and Packaging Awards 2019.

The Swiss injection moulding specialists were selected after thorough internal research, stakeholder surveys, and a final evaluation by the Global Health and Pharma awards panel.

Renzo Davatz, CEO at Netstal, said: “We are very honoured to receive this recognition. With the all-electric machines from the ELION series and the innovative aXos control system, we offer our customers the best technology for efficient injection moulding of medical packaging.”

“We are delighted that our continuous innovation and increased focus on high-speed precision applications inside and outside the clean room are attracting recognition.”