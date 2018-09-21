New Packaging Scheme Forum launched by UK compliance sector

Today (21st September 2018) an association of environmental and packaging producer compliance schemes will announce the launch of a new Packaging Scheme Forum (PSF).

The scheme comes as the industry prepares for long-awaited reforms to its existing producer obligations.

Established by 45 registered UK packaging compliance schemes, The PSF says it will seek to foster open and collaborative dialogue between industry bodies and government.

The primary objectives of the PSF will be to help improve packaging regulation and enforcement in the UK by providing valuable insight, guidance and feedback on the existing Producer Responsibility Obligations (Packaging Waste) Regulations.

PSF members represent 97 per cent of producers registered with compliance schemes within the UK, including producers from the automotive, chemical manufacturing, engineering, food and drink manufacturing sectors.

The group is collectively responsible for ensuring over 7 million tonnes of packaging waste is recycled each year and as compliance schemes, members of the PSF will advise their customers on the UK’s recovery and recycling obligations.

Members include, Veolia, Recycle-Pak (SEPA) and Wastepack EA.

“It has been encouraging to witness the recent surge in interest in the UK’s existing packaging regulations and we welcome all efforts being made by Government to review the existing system,” said Robbie Staniforth, Chair of the PSF and Policy Manager at compliance scheme Ecosurety.

“The members of this newly formed PSF have considerable expertise from operating with the existing Packaging Waste Regulations. We look forward to working collaboratively with Government so the best results for the UK’s industry, producers and our environment are secured.”

Currently chaired by Robbie Staniforth, its first official meeting was held on Thursday 13th September 2018 in Birmingham.