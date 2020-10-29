New 100 per cent transparent face mask has Biomaster protection

A new 100% transparent and recyclable face mask has been launched with inbuilt Biomaster protection in response to the lack of communication through fabric masks.

Designed and manufactured in the UK by Helloface, the new mask was inspired by the difficulties that the deaf and hard-of-hearing community have had with fabric coverings.

Newly established in the midst of the SARS-Cov2 pandemic, the Helloface was founded as a solution to the complications that the deaf and hard-of-hearing community struggle with every day.

Studies show that on average, up to 45% of communication is misinterpreted through masked facial expressions. The Helloface provides a solution to those who are feeling isolated due to the lack of communication through fabric face coverings.

The lightweight design of the mask enables great breathability and communication through the latest in anti-fog technology and Biomaster antimicrobial technology.

Biomaster inhibits the growth of harmful microbes on surfaces and is effective 24/7 for the useful lifetime of the mask. Additionally, the mask provides protection to others by blocking sprays and liquids.

Dean Ezekiel, managing director of The Helloface said, “the development of the mask was inspired by my wife who is partially deaf and relies on lip reading to assist when she may not be able to quite hear the person. She struggled with a simple visit to the opticians who was wearing a fabric mask. It created a barrier to communication that we take for granted. People should feel comfortable going about their daily activities”.