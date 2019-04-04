New appointment strengthens Bristol’s position as world leader in composites

The University of Bristol and the National Composites Centre (NCC) have announced Professor Ole Thybo Thomsen as NCC Chair in Composites Design and Manufacturing, cementing the partnership between the two organisations as a world leading authority on composites.

In his new role, Professor Thomsen will lead composites manufacturing and design research activities at the Bristol Composites Institute, the collaboration between the University and the National Composites Centre and the EPSRC Future Composites Manufacturing Research Hub (CIMCOMP).

Professor Michael Wisnom, Director of Bristol Composites Institute, said: “We are delighted that Professor Ole Thomsen is joining us, and look forward to the contributions he will make to our research and to strengthening the relationship between Bristol Composites Institute and the NCC.”

Dr Enrique Garcia, the NCC’s Chief Technology Officer said: “With his extremely strong academic and industrial experience, Professor Thomsen will most certainty contribute to developing a seamless delivery of technology from the fundamental understanding of composite material to industrial impact, joining the work at the University and CIMCOMP with the work at the NCC.”

Thomsen said: “I look forward to starting my new joint position at the University of Bristol and NCC. Together the Bristol Composites Institute and the NCC represent one of the strongest centres of excellence in research and application of composite materials in the world, and I consider it both a privilege and a unique opportunity to join the teams at both places.”

“The world needs composite materials to address many of our most complex challenges related to sustainability and climate change, and Bristol Composites and NCC are uniquely placed to address these and deliver industrial and societal impact.”