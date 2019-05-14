New Biomaster and Scentmaster consumer catalogue launched

Biomaster and Scentmaster are growing a presence in household goods as they launch a new brochure listing some of the products you buy from the high street and online.

Biomaster says its antimicrobial technology provides an important second line of defence, reducing bacterial levels on product surfaces in everything from kitchen foil to toilet fresheners.

While, Scentmaster is a range of highly concentrated flavour, fragrance and deodorising technology designed to give products a competitive edge.

It can be applied to anything from nappy disposal units to kitchen bin liners and can be matched to almost any fragrance or flavour.

The range of Biomaster Protected and Scentmaster products from our partners includes cleaning and home hygiene tools, decorating and home improvements food preparation and pet and wild bird care.

The company says it will be updating the catalogue as its range of Biomaster protected partner products grows.