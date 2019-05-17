New BPF President: “Our innovative industry will demonstrate a critical role in helping to protect the environment”

× Expand Bruce Margetts, left, and Martin Althorpe BPF

The newly-elected President of the British Plastics Federation says that he is confident that through collaboration and innovation the industry will reduce the environmental impact of plastic waste.

Martin Althorpe, Technical Director at Epwin Fenestraion Divison, was elected as the President of the BPF in succession to Bruce Margetts at the association’s AGM on May 15.

Althorpe starts his two-year term at what he says is “a very interesting time”, as the industry continues its efforts to help solve environmental issues.

“I am honoured to have been elected the President of the BPF. The industry has an impressive track record of producing innovations that have changed people’s lives for the better,” he commented.

“It is crucial now that as an industry we work together to ensure we reduce the environmental impact of plastic, adopting sustainable practices widely and effectively.

“By embracing this principle, our innovative industry will be able to demonstrate its critical role in helping to protect the environment we are all part of.”

Althorpe has been actively involved in the British Plastics Federation Windows Group since its formation in 1981 and has been the Windows Group Chairman since 2007.

As Chairman, he has a distinguished track record helping to set industry standards and engaging with stakeholders to boost the industry’s standing.

In his work with the BPF, he has amassed extensive experience presiding over sustainability initiatives to establish plastic's environmental credentials, whilst communicating these benefits to a range of audiences.