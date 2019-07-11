New consortium HAICoPAS targets innovative solutions for carbon thermoplastic composite structures

Hexcel, Arkema, and their partners have announced that their joint collaborative project HAICoPAS, has received approval from Bprifrance and the support of France’s Investissements d‘Avenir programme, with a grant of €6 million.

The HAICoPAS project is a collaborative project with a led by Hexcel and Arkema and their industrial partners, and academia lead by CNRS and LTEN.

The project follows last year’s announcement of the strategic partnership between Hexcel and Arkema to develop high performance PEKK carbon fibre UD tapes targeting composite parts for primary aerospace structures.

The HAICoPAS project aims at optimising UD tape design and its manufacturing process in view of its use in highly productive, cost competitive, composite part production.

The project also targets the development of a highly productive UD tape placement technology and a new system providing the ability to assemble final parts by welding with in line quality control.