New COO for motan group

Ulrich Eberhardt has retired from the motan group, with Michael Tregner taking over as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer.

Tregner has been responsible for the future of various manufacturing industrial companies for nearly 20 years, and is a qualified specialist for operational excellence and lean management.

Sandra Fullsack, CEO of motan group, said: “The corporate growth of the past years confronts us with new strategic and organisational challenges. With Michael Tregner we have gained an outstanding expert who will advance the motan group and its development and will advance the implementation of a global production and procurement strategy.”

Tregner said: “I look forward to having the chance to implement my integrated understanding of operative excellence into a medium-sized company and further to supporting the motan group with their growth strategy.”