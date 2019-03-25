New Covestro Direct Store is online

Covestro is launching its new digital B2B trading platform.

Customers of the materials manufacturer can now do business around the clock via the Covestro Direct Store available on a new platform.

Covestro customers will be able to purchase chemical products conveniently, flexibly and securely via this digital sales channel.

The Covestro Direct Store will offer around 80 products for manufacturing high-performance plastics and is intended to make buying chemicals more customer-friendly and efficient.

Customers will receive regular personalised offers at clear real-time conditions and will be able to purchase and review all relevant information.

Covestro sellers will present their company’s products directly under the Covestro brand and will be able to respond to the different needs of their customers.

Currently, the Covestro Direct Store is the only supplier store on the Asellion platform. Only Covestro sellers and their customers have access to the Covestro Direct Store.

× Expand Covestro The Covestro Direct Store opens up new ways for customers to source basis chemicals.

However, the platform technology of Asellion is designed as a scalable and secure software-as-a-service(SaaS) solution, so that in the future third party providers and other manufacturers will, as far as possible, have the option to host their own direct store powered by Asellion.

After a test and development phase, the platform is expected to open for external providers during the course of this year.

Thorsten Lampe, Managing Director of the B2B trading platform Asellion, on which the Covestro Direct Store is hosted, said: “Purchasing products in the chemical industry can be a long process and we’ve built the Covestro Direct Store to address this challenge. By using this digital sales channel, Covestro sellers and buyers don’t need to worry about the negotiation part of the conversation as this is all done within the platform. Instead, they can make better use of personal interaction and build a sustainable business connection. Ultimately, customers and sellers benefit equally.”