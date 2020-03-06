New dates announced for VinylPlus Sustainability Forum

Due to the growing concerns around the coronavirus (COVID19) and travel restrictions to Italy, VinylPlus has made a strategic decision to change the dates of the VSF2020.

The new dates will be the 14-15 October, 2020, with the city and venue unchanged, Florence at the Hilton Florence Metropole Hotel.

The organisations says “We are sure you will acknowledge that this has not been an easy decision, but due to the widespread nature of the virus, a necessary one.”

“We are fully committed to taking appropriate precautions to provide a healthy environment for our attendees. We hope this change of date will not affect your decision to participate in the event in October and we are available to answer any questions you may have.” For those who have already paid their registration fee and not able to attend, a full reimbursement will be issued.

Online registration for #VSF2020 in October will open ASAP.