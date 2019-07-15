New Defra Chief Scientist appointed

Professor Gideon Henderson has been appointed by Defra to be the department’s new Chief Scientific Advisor (CSA).

Professor Henderson, currently a Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Oxford, and until recently its head of department, will join Defra in October of this year.

He will replace Sir Ian Boyd, who is leaving Defra after seven years in the post.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said: “Sir Ian Boyd’s contribution to Defra’s work has been invaluable, and I am immensely grateful for all the advice he has provided over the past seven years, informing key government policies.”

“I warmly welcome Professor Henderson to the role and look forward to working with him and seeing his positive impact on science in the department going forward.”“It is absolutely crucial that all our policies are based on sound scientific advice to ensure we are addressing the UK’s most pressing environmental issues in a targeted and innovative way, and Defra’s Chief Scientific Adviser is vital to this process.”

Professor Henderson said: “I am thrilled to be joining Defra at a time when the environment is such a strong priority and there is an ever-growing public level of environmental awareness.”

“The UK faces many challenges, among them responding to climate change and helping meet a net zero emissions goals, as well as ensuring our food’s security and realising the goals of the 25 Year Environment Plan.”

“I look forward to working closely with colleagues to help achieve these ambitions with the support of the UK’s excellent scientific research.”