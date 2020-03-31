Avon Rubber appoints new Director

Avon Rubber has announced the appointed of Bindi Foyle as a new non-executive director.

Foyle will take up the role at the Melksham-headquartered company on 1 May 2020.

She has been group finance director of Senior plc since July 2017, having served as an executive director since May 2017.

Foyle joined Senior in 2006 as group financial controller before becoming director of investor relations and corporate communications in 2014. Prior to joining Senior, she held senior finance roles at Amersham plc and General Electric, having previously worked with BDO Stoy Hayward.

She will also become a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nominations Committees from 1 May 2020.

David Evans, chair, said: "We are delighted to welcome Bindi to the board at such an important phase in Avon Rubber's development. She brings a wealth of experience in the high tech manufacturing industry and this knowledge and experience will complement the current skills on the board."