New Global Head of Business Line Advanced Surface Solutions at Clariant

Martin John has been appointed Global Head of Business Line Advanced Surface Solutions, Clariant BU Additives, as of 1 April 2020.

Clariant

The Business Line Advanced Surface Solutions is offering a wide range of high-performing wax technologies to the Plastics, Coatings, Inks and Adhesives industries.

The company says with his extensive knowledge and experience in managing international businesses at Clariant, Martin and his team will continue to transform the Business Line into a leading solution provider, as it extends its global footprint with a particular focus on innovation and sustainability.

Prior to his present appointment, Martin headed Business Line Performance Additives and before this, he gained significant management experience by holding various global and regional business management roles in sales, marketing, procurement and logistics in Europe and North America.