New hand dryer designed with Biomaster technology

Ffuuss has released its HD-1 hand dryer with technology incorporated by Addmaster.

The HD-1 is made from lightweight ABS with reduced vibration and noise, and to reduce the opportunities for surface contamination in commercial areas, especially food industry and healthcare, the plastic contains Biomaster technology to minimise bacterial surface growth.

Likewise, the unit comes equipped with a HEPA H13 filter that cleans 99.97 per cent of germs in the airflow.

Customers can personalise the product with the cover and cavity available in any colour, and they also have the option to brand the front panel with their own logo.

The varied layout of the air outlets allows lateral activations of the capacitive sensor, which favours children and wheelchair users.

Besides a low energy motor, HD-1 includes Preheat, an air heating system with energy saving environmental sensors and without conventional resistors that generally imply high consumption and several potential risks.

To ease maintenance and facility planning, the hand dryer can share its data via Bluetooth 4.0+ with Android or iOS devices that use the Telemetry app, which usually eliminates the need to disassemble the dryer in the event of a breakdown.