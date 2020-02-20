New Head of Sales at ENGEL in Nuremberg

Sebastian Dombos has been appointed the new head of sales at the ENGEL Deutschland Nuremberg location.

Sebastian Dombos joined the company at the beginning of the month.

Over the next few months he will be reinforcing the ENGEL team in Nuremberg before succeeding Ralf Christofori as Managing Director of ENGEL Deutschland at the Nuremberg location in April 2021. Ralf Christofori will be retiring at this time.

Sebastian Dombos brings a lot of experience to his new area of responsibility. After studying mechanical engineering and industrial engineering, he has worked in the plastics machinery industry for 17 years.

"We are delighted to have recruited Sebastian Dombos, a proven industry expert, for this important position", says Dr. Christoph Steger, CSO of the ENGEL Group.

"We can prepare the generation change with foresight and ensure a high degree of continuity for both our customers and our employees in Nuremberg. Until then Mr. Dombos and Mr. Christofori will collaborate closely to further consolidate and expand ENGEL's strong market position in the region."