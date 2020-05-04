New ISO standard published for safety of injection moulding manufacturers for a globally uniform standard

In April 2020, ISO 20430 for injection moulding machines, the first international safety standard for plastics and rubber machinery, was published, providing machine manufacturers with a globally uniform standard.

The convenorship and secretariat were held in Germany and were taken over by the staff of VDMA Plastics and Rubber Machinery. The existing European standard EN 201 served as a basis.

About 40 experts from machine manufacturers, associations and health and safety organisations from 13 countries participated in the project, with ISO comprising of 121 member countries.

The EN ISO version of the standard, which creates the link to the European Machinery Directive with the additional annex ZA, will be published within the next few months.

Dr. Harald Weber, the Convenor Bernd Nötel and the project manager, explained: "Even though the project took more than seven years, longer than expected, it was worth the effort to bring together the various existing national and regional standards and, at the same time, to reflect the current state of the art.”