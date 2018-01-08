West Anglia Level 3 Polymer Qualification meets with industry approval

Solutions 4 Polymers is underway registering apprentices for a course run with the College of West Anglia.

It launched its new Diploma in Polymer Processing Level 3 certificate at the last Interplas exhibition.

Managing Director Andy Barnard said: “We are pleased with the positive feedback that our clients within the industry have given on both the structure of the qualification and its delivery method.”

The qualification is certified through the awarding organisation, PIABC, and aligns with Cogent’s Level 3 Science Industry Technician Apprenticeship. However, a major benefit of the qualification is that it is polymer industry specific and can be contextualised to the employers’ specific needs.

There are currently five pathways available; Extrusion, Injection Moulding, Parison Blow Moulding, Injection Blow Moulding and a general route to cover less common processes. Following customer demand development of a Thermoforming option is nearing completion.

Enquiries and registrations for the apprenticeship standard are increasing and it is fundable under the new levy system which was introduced last year.