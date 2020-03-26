New Lloyd Instruments tablet provides easy materials testing

Lloyds Instruments has released a new tablet for use with its LD Series materials testing machines with capacities ranging from five to 100 kN.

The tablet is designed for users who are looking for an easy and reliable digital materials testing solution where no computer or knowledge of programming language is required.

When combining the tablet with one of the LD Series materials testers from Lloyd’s Instruments, the machine is turned into a fully standalone test machine that loads all data directly into the tablet.

Test results can be viewed either as a graph or in a tabular format showing multiple test results.

The results are automatically saved, offering the user the ability to recall them at a later date to analyse or continue testing a batch run.