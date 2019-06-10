New method of manufacturing light aircraft parts to reduce current costs and increase production speed

Aimplas has announced its participation in the FAMACOM project, which aims to increase the competitiveness of the Andalusian aeronautics industry by developing an integrated solution through microwave curing for manufacturing large sandwich-structured composite parts.

Research will provide an important technological advancement as a result of the patent developed by one of the participating research bodies, which will allow for even curing of sandwich-structured parts and overcome the difficulties arising from the thickness and non-uniform nature of these assemblies.

The result of the project will be a demonstrator for the later stages of the industrialisation process consisting of a sandwich panel structure for aircraft.

However, its benefits will also be applicable to other high-tech sectors such as the rail, automotive, and wind energy industries.

The FAMACOM consortium is led by Aerotecnic with the collaboration of partners CT Ingenieros Andalucia, Inespana, and Titana, and is supported by research bodies Universidad de Cadiz, Fada-Catec, and Aimplas.