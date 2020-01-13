New NEDs come on board as OPRL strengthens governance

Three new non-executive directors have joined the OPRL Board as the recycling labelling not-for-profit strengthens its governance to support its organisational growth and increasing range of services to members.

The new appointments bring expertise in data services, waste management, and reprocessing, as well as HR and organisational development, identified as key areas where greater Board-level insight would strengthen performance.

The move comes as part of a range of measures aimed at enabling the company to realise its ambition to become the mandatory recycling labelling scheme for the UK.

The new Board appointees are Suzanne Hudson, a Senior Adviser on Workforce Issues at the Local Government Association, Richard Kirkman, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at Veolia, and John Winter, who has delivered complex IT and data systems across a range of industries including financial services.

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our new colleagues to the Board, bringing both new skills and experience, and fresh perspectives to our strategic discussions.”

“My thanks go to fellow Board member Phillip Ward for leading this important recruitment and finding such excellent candidates. All of our NEDs are required to take an independent stance and that can bring its challenges but it is also vastly rewarding.”

“I’m really looking forward to working with Suzanne, Richard, and John, each of whom brings a unique set of skills identified as critical to our future development as a company.”

“As a small company we are very reliant on the generous contributions of time and skills of our Board directors and benefit greatly from our existing committed colleagues.”

“These appointments, together with our growing team at Banbury, mean we start 2020 ready to take the next steps to becoming ‘match fit for mandatory’.”

Suzanne Hudson said: “I’ve been looking for an opportunity to join a Board where my skills can make a real difference. OPRL’s work to promote easier and better recycling really speaks to my passion for the environment.”

“I’m excited to be helping shape the organisation at this critical stage of its development.”

Richard Kirkman said: “Coming with a long involvement in the waste sector it’s really encouraging that the whole value chain is now coming together to overcome the barriers to creating a true circular economy for packaging.”

“I’m delighted to be able to contribute to OPRL’s development of the labelling scheme and growing range of tools that really reflect UK recycling capabilities and challenge us all to do better.”

John Winter said: “So many companies underestimate the potential of the data they hold and ow they can add value to the services they offer.”

“I’m delighted to be able to offer insights gained in other sectors and support OPRL as it works to give new and improved services to its members. These could be game changers for the sector in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”