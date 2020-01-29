New OPRL rules will drive change ahead of EPR reforms

New rules governing OPRL’s market-leading recycling labels will give greater transparency on the final fate of packaging, highlighting what gets sorted and reprocessed and which pack designs are likely to be landfilled or incinerated.

The move is expected to drive more rapid switching into sustainable packaging ahead of Extended Producer Responsibility reforms as new labels are applied over the next three years.

The comprehensive review has drawn together extensive data and evidence, wide consultations, and consumer testing.

The new rules move the majority of packaging into a binary labelling system such as ‘Recycle’ or ‘Don’t Recycle’.

Stuart Lendrum, Chair of the Steering Group and OPRL Board Director, said: “This has been the most inclusive, extensive, and rigorous review to date of our recycling labelling rules.”

“We’ve gathered together a broad and diverse array of expertise and evidence and subjected it to scrutiny and challenge by respected figures from inside the industry and beyond. I’m massively grateful to everyone who has contributed.”

“The results deliver our commitment to give consumers clarity in the true recyclability of packaging. As part of that commitment to transparency and accountability we are making our evidence base publicly available today.”

“As further new evidence becomes available, we will fine tune these rules so that we reflect the UK’s developing recycling technology and infrastructure, and further refining of industry technical standards.”

Carole Taylor, Chair of LARAC and Steering Group member, said: “LARAC welcomes the move to the new binary system for recycling labels, which will be much clearer and simpler for consumers to understand and should help to improve the quality and quantity of recycling collected by local authorities.”

“Reducing non-target materials and contamination in the recycling we collect is very important to ensure costs to councils are minimised.”

Iain Ferguson, Environment Manager at OPRL founding member the Co-op, and Steering Group member, said: “Consumers increasingly want clearer information on what to do with their packaging. We welcome all moves that simplify messaging around correct disposal routes and hope that OPRL’s latest review will drive better habits and more informed action amongst the UK population.”

Paula Chin, Materials Specialist at WWF, said: “Due to the visible impact of plastic pollution on our natural world, the UK public is increasingly interested in how their products are being packaged.”

“What to recycle and how to do that is vital, and these clear, evidence-based labels are part of the solution. Shoppers will now know which packaging is most sustainable and what to do when they’ve finished using it.”

“This is key in ensuring we use our natural resources as efficiently as possible rather than just throwing them away.”