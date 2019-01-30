New optical non-contact extensometer launched by Tinius Olsen

Tinius Olsen has launched a new optical non-contact extensometer, the Tinius Olsen Epsilon ONE.

It performs high- accuracy, high-resolution, non-contacting axial strain and displacement measurement, using video to measure strain.

The company says a unification of several optical technologies and signal processing algorithms, good accuracy and resolution can be achieved by Epsilon’s comprehensive optical path optimisation.

Due to its ultra-high camera resolution, real-time data rates of up to 3000Hz, minimisation of optical error sources and signal processing techniques provide high strain resolution and accuracy with the lowest noise.

It is suitable for non-contact measurement of a wide range of strain values, from small strains required to measure modulus of metals, composites, ceramics and CMCs through elastomers because it’s high resolution and ISO 0,5 / ASTM B-1 accuracy classes.

With a tele-centric lens, the image of the test specimen seen by the camera’s sensor is the same size even if the specimen moves closer to the Optics Package or further away.

This gives the benefit of maintaining full strain measurement accuracy, even if the specimen or grips move “out of plane” during the test.

“Epsilon ONE doesn’t have to be started and stopped for each specimen like most video extensometers and DIC systems, with Laser-Assist an instant alignment and distance spot check.,” said said Martin Wheeler, Director of Sales and Business Development at Tinius Olsen.

“We strongly believe the Epsilon One is a real step evolution in the world of materials testing.”