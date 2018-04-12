New packaging range offers plastics in the post

× Expand RPC M&H's new postal packs RPC MH

RPC M&H Plastics has created a range of packaging solutions designed to be easily posted through letterboxes.

The new ‘Postal Pack’ range is designed for either solid or liquid contents and has varying neck and closure specifications to fit either type of product.

The standard solid dose variants are available in 150ml, 200ml, and 320ml, with the standard liquid option coming in at 300ml. The packaging offers sealed, tamper-evident closures and retained wadding, ensuring that freshness and security is guaranteed for each delivery.

RPC M&H Plastics says that the postal packs are “the perfect complement to any e-commerce product range in various markets”, including spices and ingredients in the food markets, to over-the-counter medicines.

Postable packaging solutions have become popular following the surge in internet shopping and home deliveries. By offering products in packaging that can fit through a letterbox, the need for a package to be signed for, or for the recipient to be at home when the delivery is attempted, is eliminated.