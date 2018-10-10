New PolyOne Maxxam LO improves vehicle interior air quality

PolyOne has revealed its Maxxam LO, a low odor talc-filled polypropylene, at the SPE TPO Automotive Engineered Polyolefins Conference.

This new material enables reduced VOC emissions and consistently achieves odor testing results of 3.0 per VDA 270 and has been designed specifically to help OEMs meet vehicle interior air quality (VIAQ) standards in underhood automotive HVAC applications.

PolyOne believes the “new car” smell once seen as appealing is no longer popular with many consumers, who associate the odor with harmful emissions, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Maxxam LO can reduce noxious odors while still maintaining its performance and aesthetic.

PolyOne's new Maxxam LO for underhood HVAC components can support an OEM's effort to improve vehicle interior air quality.

Countries have begun establishing regulations and guidelines regarding acceptable levels of chemical concentration in automobiles.

Chemical emissions testing and reporting is now a requirement for most major automotive manufacturers.

Jim Mattey, Global Marketing Director, Performance Products and Solutions, at PolyOne, said: “We’re helping our customers address current trends with a low odor product that can withstand the rigors of underhood specifications. This new product underscores our commitment to formulating solutions for tomorrow’s automotive needs.”