New Post Brexit Planning and Compliance support fully fundable by Government grants

The Institute of Export and International Trade has today announced the launch of the new Post Brexit Planning and Compliance course.

The course is eligible for a full 100 per cent grant announced by the Government this morning.

× Expand IOEIT logo

It provides practical advice and guidance to ensure that any business involved in importing and exporting is fully up to date on regulations and customs procedures.

By attending the course, businesses will reduce the risk of non-compliance which can result in goods being delayed at the border, impounded, which could potentially result in fines and possible imprisonment.

The Government grant support means that all businesses can send their team members onto the course for free.

The funding is limited, and it is expected that the funds will be used up before the deadline of January 2021.