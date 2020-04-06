New Project Manager joins Plastech Solutions

Chris Clarke has been appointed new Project Manager at Plastech Solutions.

He brings a wealth of Automation & Control experience with him following many years in the industry.

Clarke began his career in the plastics industry in 2003 with Everwhite Plastics as a shift engineer manufacturing extrusion moulding for guttering and facia boards, moving to Pregis as an engineering shift manager where he was responsible for a small team for the food packaging sector.

He later moved to RPC Llantrisant with responsibility for injection stretch blow moulding and blow moulding.

In 2010 he moved into Project Management and also embarked on a graduate programme whilst working at multiple RPC sites including RPC Blackburn, RPC Kenfig and RPC Old Dalby. He also spent time in mainland Europe at RPC Bramlage, RPC Kutenholz and RPC Bremervorde.

In recent years Clarke was based at RPC Oakham specialising in Automation where he was responsible for a team of five engineers, later expanding to a team of 30 including Apprentices, Tool Room engineers, Planned Maintenance and Reactive Maintenance engineers.

Clarke said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to join a highly motivated team with over 70 years’ experience in the business. I feel that with my skills and experience I can help companies in the UK & Ireland with Automation & Control projects. I’ll focus on technical support, automation control and data collection associated with Internet of Things and Industry 4.0