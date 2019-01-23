New Recycling Event to launch in July

The Recycling Event has been launched with the involvement of eight key recycling trade associations.

Taking place on 2 July 2019 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, The Recycling Event will be a one-day conference that aims to attract hundreds of delegates.

Recycling industry trade associations have been heavily involved in developing the concept behind the event and are part of the editorial board that is devising the content for the four conference theatres as well as networking opportunities.

The trade associations involved include, The Recycling Association, Alupro, Confederation of Paper Industries, Resource Association, RECOUP and Industry Council for Packaging and the Environment (INCPEN).

The event will consist of four theatres including:

Environment: for love or money? Theatre - dedicated to looking at examples of whether it is better to treat recycling and the environment as a market-based system or as the right thing to do

- dedicated to looking at examples of whether it is better to treat recycling and the environment as a market-based system or as the right thing to do The Delivery Theatre - a theatre looking at how we deliver the Resources and Waste Strategy and Circular Economy Package

- a theatre looking at how we deliver the Resources and Waste Strategy and Circular Economy Package A Design for Lifecycle Theatre - how we design products for recyclability and the conditions necessary for using more recycled content will be looked at in this theatre

- how we design products for recyclability and the conditions necessary for using more recycled content will be looked at in this theatre The Market Intelligence Theatre - seminars and presentations dedicated to current market conditions and end destinations will be hosted in this theatre.

"Collaboration is vital for the recycling industry to meet the ambitious goals we will have as a result of the Resources and Waste Strategy and the Circular Economy package," said Ray Georgeson, Resource Association Chief Executive.

"This event provides the opportunity for collaboration not only among trade associations, but all parts of the recycling supply chain."