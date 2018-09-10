New report drives plan to eliminate plastic packaging waste from bottled water and soft drinks sectors by 2030

The University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) and a group of leading bottled water and soft drink manufacturers have launched a report at the House of Commons, which aims to eliminate plastic packaging waste from the bottled water and soft drinks value chain by 2030.

Developed collaboratively by the industry and its stakeholders, the report, the first of its kind, sets out key actions and aspirations to make eliminating plastic packaging waste a strategic priority.

Points covered include that producers need to commit to all bottled water and soft drinks packaging to be made from 100 per cent recyclable or reusable material and aim for at least 70 per cent recycled material by 2025.

The report also says producers and Government will investigate the optimal material of the future for bottled water and soft drinks that eliminates plastic waste while ensuring the lowest overall environmental impact.

Producers and Government will undertake research into consumer behaviour to support recycling ambitions towards achieving a ‘circular economy’ for bottled water and soft drinks packaging according to the report and the Government will also create a consistent nationwide recycling system.

The report was developed with input from the Future of Plastic Packaging Working Group and members of the Natural Hydration Council.

“Our members, along with Lucozade Ribena Suntory, commissioned CISL to help us create a collaborative roadmap to eliminate plastic packaging waste from the bottled water and soft drinks sectors,” added Kinvara Carey, General Manager at the Natural Hydration Council.

“It will be challenging but it is our duty as responsible organisations to deliver our products to people in the most sustainable way possible. It needs to be easy for people to dispose of all packaging responsibly, and with the confidence it will not go to landfill waste or worse, escape into the natural environment.”