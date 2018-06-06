New report suggests UK government should focus on 10 specific bio-based chemicals

A new report developed by LBNet suggests the UK government should focus on 10 specific bio-based chemicals, to boost industrial growth, jobs, trade and investment in the UK.

Bio-based chemicals are set to disrupt the global chemicals industry by replacing toxic or environmentally damaging petro-chemicals in many products and processes.

The UKBioChem10 report sponsored by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), in consultation with leading biotechnology and chemistry experts from business, academia and the public sector identifies ten leading bio-based chemicals.

The 10 bio-based chemicals were agreed based on commercial viability, UK strengths to exploit, functionality and sustainability and include green chemicals which can be used to make biodegradable plastics, superabsorbent sanitary products, nylon, perfumes, skin creams, and detergents.

The list includes, lactic acid, used to make PLA, which can be used for biodegradable plastics, 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA), a stronger alternative to PET, used to make plastic bottles, food packaging and carpets and 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF), a building block for plastics and polyesters.

The UKBiochem10 report also includes five steps, urging the government and businesses to focus time and resources on these chemicals, review focus regularly, support networks and build UK biochemical testing and scale-up capabilities.

Simon McQueen-Mason, LBNet Network Director, said: “Bio-based chemicals are set to disrupt the chemicals industry. It is important that the UK is at the heart of that revolution. If we don’t support such breakthrough technology now, other countries will benefit from our research and out-compete us, whilst our existing chemicals industry loses its edge.”