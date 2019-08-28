New research shows 95.7% of respondents are working on at least one alternative material to plastic

Introduction Packaging Innovations London 2019 and UK packaging innovation consultancy ThePackHub have collaborated on research to help understand the key challenges facing the packaging industry and its use of plastics.

The research results reveal insights into the thoughts and opinions of the industry as they tackle the issues of sustainable packaging and particularly the challenges specifically the anti-plastic sentiment emanating from the media over the last 18 months or so.

Undertaken in June 2019, the online survey included a total of 354 participants covering suppliers, brand owners, retailers, agency, consulting and other packaging disciplines.

The research results show 62.9% of respondents indicate that they now have a specific plastics policy for implementation in their business.

The survey asked respondents what different substrates they are actively working on now. All the materials suggested in the survey are being worked on as alternative solutions.

A significant 95.7% of respondents are working on at least one alternative material to plastic, with over half of respondents saying they are actively working on compostable packaging solutions.

The figure is slightly higher (62.7%) for biodegradable initiatives and carton/corrugated was the most common material with over a third (37.5%) working on new solutions.

There has been a marked increase in reusable/refillable solution launched in the marketplace and this extra activity is reflected by 43.2% of respondents claiming they are working on solutions on this type.

The potential plastic packaging tax due for implementation in April 2020 would see a surcharge on plastic with under 30% recycled content. This may help to explain why 60.4% of respondents are working on increased recycled content projects.

Despite the amount of increased attention plastic packaging is experiencing, 46.8% of respondents think that the focus on plastic is not enough, 24.8% feel that the focus is just enough with the remaining 28.8% thinking there is too much.

17.2% claim that they are removing plastic altogether. This is higher (25.0%) for brand/retailer/manufacturer respondents. Reducing plastic use is the strategy for just over half of respondents (51.7%).

The research concludes anti-plastic sentiment has had a dramatic effect on both consumer and media’s perceptions of packaging and its role in impacting the environment and that change is demanded and expected.

The amount of non-plastic development work indicated in the research results indicates that most businesses are responding proactively. This is reflected in the increased amount of new sustainable packaging innovations that are coming to market.