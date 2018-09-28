New research shows small traders’ revenue drops as shoppers avoid plastic packaging

New research* from Paymentsense reveals 54 per cent of small retailers have seen sales of plastic packaged goods fall over the last six months.

Sales of fruit and vegetables wrapped in plastic are most commonly highlighted as down, closely followed by fruit juice and water in plastic bottles according to the research.

It also underlines how shoppers purchasing habits are evolving, in light of months of mainstream media attention on the subject.

Almost half of the small retailers surveyed said the number of customers requesting products without packaging has increased over the last six months.

Over a third reported that consumers are now buying more unwrapped goods and using their own bags or containers to transport them.

The small retailers surveyed said they had noticed an associated drop in takings of 3.6 per cent on average and in response to these shifting consumer priorities many small retailers are already making changes.

In the last six months over four in 10 say they have now started stocking unpacked or loose goods as well as introduced new lines with plastic-free packaging and a quarter no longer sell drinks with built-in plastic straws.

Guy Moreve, CMO at Paymentsense, said: “Our study shows how changing consumer behaviour is starting to have an impact on the UK’s small retailers. It’s clear that in recent year’s public awareness has deepened around the issue, and pressure to reduce or eliminate plastics from products and packaging has grown significantly.”

*Data from 291 small UK retail businesses. Research took place in July 2018.