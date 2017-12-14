New rPET packaging means yule see sandwiches at their best this Christmas

× Expand Costa Costa Club Sandwich Pack

A new premium thermoformed rPET container has been produced to protect and display Costa Coffee’s range of festive sandwiches.

Manufactured by Somerset-based thermoformer, Kingsmoor Packaging, the lightweight clear pack, featuring a base and lid design, was produced to launch Costa’s Christmas sandwich menu for Adelie Foods.

Kingsmoor used food-grade rPET, which contains at least 50 percent post-consumer recycled waste and at least 30 percent industry recycled waste, for the packaging on the new product.

Kingsmoor Packaging’s James Hill said it was exciting to work on new packaging project such as this. “Christmas is notoriously a challenge for retailers and their supply chains, so it’s always satisfying to see the packs that we’ve produced, successfully delivered and out on retailers’ shelves,” he explained.

A spokesperson for Adelie Foods said: “Our business is very demanding especially during the Christmas period and long lead times just don’t exist. Working alongside suppliers like Kingsmoor helps us meet seasonal challenges head-on.”