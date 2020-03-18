New STADLER plant begins operations in Denmark

STADLER has completed the commissioning of a new beverage packaging sorting plant that it has designed and built for Dansk Retursystem in Denmark.

The inauguration ceremony of the plant was hosted by Dansk Retursystem CEO Lars Krejberg Petersen and attended by Frederick, Crown Price of Denmark, and Lea Wermelin, Minister of the Environment.

The plant will process the PET bottles and aluminium cans collected through Denmark’s return system, and is expected to produce 55 per cent of the country’s recycled cans and PET bottles.

The plant uses magnetic separation to sort the aluminium cans, and NIR technology for the PET bottles.

Armin Winand, Joint Project Manager for the plant, said: “This is a fully automated sorting plant with a high throughput. We addressed this with extra-large intermediate bunkerse with a capacity up to 240m3 at various stages of the process and a similarly oversized bunker conveyor 20 metres long, four metres high, and four metres wide.

“This is the biggest STADLER has ever designed and built.’

Lars Krejberg Petersen said: “Dansk Retursystems’ experience with recycling combined with STADLER’s vast experience with building plants means that we will have a fully automatised and highly technological plant that will ensure even more efficient recycling of cans and bottles.”