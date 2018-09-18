New survey suggests 39 per cent of consumers are sick of manufacturers not changing their packaging habits

Online label manufacturer seareach, surveyed over 3,000 people aged over 18 asking them: “What frustrates you most about recycling?”

The survey asked people to choose how they feel about the current recycling situation in the UK and the results showed 39 per cent felt manufacturers use too much packaging and 24 per cent do not know what you can and can’t recycle.

The survey also showed that 11 per cent felt there is a lack of local recycling options and the onus is on consumers not manufacturers.

Respondents also commented on the fact that many products come in packaging that ‘isn’t currently recyclable’ and manufacturers still use black plastic for food products which cannot be recycled despite complaints from consumers to stop.

The feedback showed a lot of people feel that councils are guilty of not providing enough local recycling options and many argue that items which are sent for recycling actually end up in a landfill or shipped abroad.

Following on from this survey, Seareach asked respondents what they thought would be useful solutions to the current recycling situation in the UK.

They found 67 per cent felt consistent understandable labelling was needed and 65 per cent believe councils need to be more transparent about recycling.

Technology can also be used with 38 per cent of people saying apps to scan barcodes for recycling info would be useful.

People also want to see the onus on manufacturers and councils to help consumers recycle.

Ideas suggested included more or better options for people living in flats and sheltered accommodation to have more recycling bins which are easily accessible for the disabled and elderly and deposit and refund schemes across the country.