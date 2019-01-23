New trade waste service composts Bristol’s plastic-free takeaway packaging

Bristol food business can benefit from a new composting collection launched by Edinburgh-based Vegware.

The Close the Loop service collects used takeaway packaging to turn into rich compost for UK fields.

Bristol is leading a huge move away from single-use plastic, yet food service businesses still rely on disposable containers to avoid reducing sales by up to a quarter.

Conventional disposables are notoriously challenging to recycle, but Vegware’s plant-based catering disposable are designed to be commercially composted, and its plastic-free coffee cups and lids, cutlery and takeaway containers are made from renewable, lower carbon or recycled materials.

The University of the West of England (UWE) has already signed up to Close the Loop, in response to concerns from its student and staff voice.

UWE’s Sustainable Projects Officer Eddy Piper said: “We are pleased to have found a way to reduce the impact of our single-use packaging.”