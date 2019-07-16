New UK Plastics Pact guidance published

WRAP, which manages The UK Plastics Pact, has published guidance that sets out which plastics used in household packaging are currently classed as ‘recyclable’.

It aims to provide direction to packaging designers and specifiers, setting out a ‘best in class’ vision for design, including targets for recycled content and is part of plans to significantly improve the UK recycling rate of plastic packaging

Through consultation with industry, WRAP has identified what types of plastic packaging are actually recycled, at scale and in practice, and are therefore defined as ‘recyclable’.

The On-Pack Labelling Scheme (OPRL) is anticipated to adopt what is classed as ‘recyclable’ under The UK Plastics Pact when it updates its guidance later in 2019.

Often used for drinks bottles and trays, the document highlights a preference for clear PET, on the basis that the end market for this material is significantly higher and by using ‘clear’, there is the greatest potential for it to be used back, ideally into plastic packaging.

In terms of colour, only those that can be sorted in the recycling processes using near-infra red technology will be deemed recyclable. WRAP plans to publish further guidance on this in the coming months, specifically in relation to new near-infra-red (NIR) detectable black plastics.

Peter Maddox, Director of WRAP UK, said: “If plastic is recyclable, and clearly labelled as such, we stand a far greater chance of keeping that plastic in the economy and out of the natural environment. We also know from recent research that citizens want to see packaging that is 100 per cent recyclable, which they can recycle at home.[1]By rationalising the number of polymers used in packaging, we can develop a more efficient recycling system, and reduce confusion for citizens."

“Through The UK Plastics Pact we are working at pace with our members to respond to this, and ensure that all plastic packaging is re-usable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. This new guidance is a significant milestone in our journey towards reaching that target."

While the scope of the guidance is currently rigid plastic packaging it will be updated in the future to include films and flexibles.