New What More UK Manager to develop long-term environmental strategy

What More UK has solidified its commitment to the environment and sustainability by employing a new Works Manager with a background in Environmental Management.

Lee Morris has been employed to help the organisation take a broader view of all its processes and set up new environmental strategy which will help guarantee a more sustainable future for the firm and its stakeholders.

Morris said: “One aspect of my role is to gain and overview of the different business units and help develop a wider environmental strategy for the future.”

What More UK has already been nominated as a finalist in the European Plastic Recycling awards for its Upcycled range of storage boxes made almost entirely from post-consumer single-use plastics.