New WRAP report shows where UK Plastics Pact members stand against targets

WRAP has published its first annual report and baseline data for The UK Plastics Pact, giving a clear indication of members’ starting position towards the four targets, as well as where the biggest challenges lie.

The 2018/19 report and data shows that one billion problematic and unnecessary single use plastic items are to be eliminated by the end of 2020, and that Pact members are over halfway towards all their packaging being recyclable, with the UK itself over halfway towards recycling 70 per cent of plastic packaging.

Members are also a third of the way towards an average of 30 per cent recycled content in their plastic packaging, but the report shows that some highly complex challenges remain, such as developing a recycling system for films and flexible packaging.

Meeting WRAP’s four targets by 2025 will not only result in a circular economy for plastics, but also a reduction in virgin plastic production.

This will be achieved not solely through increasing the levels of recycled content in packaging and products, but also as a result of refill solutions and moving away from problematic or unnecessary plastics.

Marcus Gover, CEO of WRAP, said: “The way that we make, use, and dispose of plastic is transforming, and I am proud of the progress that the Pact has made so far.”

“But there is no magic wand, we’re unpicking a highly complex and well-established system and making sure that we don’t simply displace the environmental cost elsewhere. Retaining the valuable role plastic packaging play, especially in preventing food waste, is crucial. We can’t gamble with the climate in our desire to tackle plastic pollution.”

“Our Pact members have shown that they’re committed to this challenge and our new report demonstrates the breadth of action so far on tackling plastic waste.”

“These aren’t token gestures, changes like these require a huge amount of investment and innovation. It shows that our members are working collaboratively towards the same goal.”

“Moving forward we face significant challenges, particularly around films and flexible packaging, increasingly recycling, and development of re-use and refill models.”

“These will be our top priorities as we work urgently towards a world where plastic is valued and doesn’t pollute the environment.”