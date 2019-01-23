New management team takes the reins at White Horse Plastics

After 45 years in plastics innovation and engineering, White Horse Plastics (WHP) co-founder and owner Rod Houghton has agreed a company sale and a succession team drawn from the existing WHP management.

The new WHP team will be led by General Manager Paul Bobby, who becomes the Managing Director.

The new WHP management team counts for over 100 combined years of experience at the company and are intent on growing the business in niche areas of med-tech, healthcare, automotive and general technical moulding.

Rod Houghton said: “I am delighted to be placing the WHP business in such capable hands. Knowing the competences of all concerned greatly assures me that the company has a very bright future.”