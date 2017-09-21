Newton Waterproofing recycling advances RECOUP guidance data

RECOUP has updated its polymer specific recyclability tables for the updated version of its guidance document ‘Recyclability by Design’

Paul East, RECOUP Packaging Technologist, said: “As the polymer specific recyclability tables are the most important and relevant part of the document, we are very grateful to members from the recycling industry for their valuable time, input and approval in reviewing and confirming the accuracy of the tables.”

RECOUP members have contributed details of ongoing projects working to improve the quality of recycled plastic packaging, as the body works to improve recycling knowledge through endorsing messages to retain material, whether on-the-go or household waste, in the circular system through the Pledge4Plastics branded work.

Newton Waterproofing Systems, based in Kent, have developed a ‘back to base’ recycling scheme for unusable off-cuts of HDPE waterproofing membranes, allowing customers to return any waste material bags. Off cuts are returned to Newton to be shredded and recycled. The material is reprocessed into pellet for construction products.

Warren Muschialli, Managing Director of Newton Waterproofing Systems, said: “Every year, hundreds of tonnes of unused off-cuts of virgin and recycled cavity drainage membrane is sent to land-fill by the UK waterproofing industry, as there were no recycling facilities capable of collecting and recycling the materials.

“These high-quality HDPE and HDPP membranes are designed to last for the lifetime of the buildings in which they are installed.

“In response, Newton Waterproofing Systems have developed the Newton Membrane Recycling Service, the UK waterproofing industry's very first closed-loop process for collecting, recycling and reusing the waste created by the installation of our cavity drain membranes.”

Stuart Foster, CEO, RECOUP, said of the scheme, “we are delighted that Newton Waterproofing Systems have taken the lead in looking at ways post-industrial plastics can be recycled by the construction industry. Utilising RECOUP’s knowledge and membership links Newton have been able to improve and increase plastics recycling through their Membrane Recycling Service shows real commitment and foresight from the company’s leadership”.