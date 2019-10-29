Nexam Chemical improves capacity in Scotland

Nexam Chemical is significantly expanding the capacity of its production facility in St Andrews in Scotland.

The project has already been partly initiated and will lead to a doubling of capacity, with the possibility of further improvements to the capacity at a later stage.

Nexam Chemical is also investing in some improvement to its production facility in Lomma, Sweden, with both projects scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2020.

At Nexam Chemical in St Andrews, active ingredients are manufactured for many of the products the company sells.

Johan Arvidsson, CEO of Nexam Chemical, said: “The volume increase that Nexam Chemical is currently in requires the expansion of our plants so as not to stop.”

“Being able to improve the capacity of our facilities is something that we have planned for a long time and that we hoped would become a reality. Now we see that we really need this capacity and will therefore implement the expansion.”