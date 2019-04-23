Nifco UK undergoes significant rebrand

After more than 50 years of trading, Stockton-on-Tees-based Nifco UK has undergone a significant rebrand project to not only modernise its corporate identity, but also strengthen its vision and values.

Nifco, which manufactures parts used in the engines, interiors and exteriors of cars produced by Ford, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Renault, Toyota, and Vauxhall Opel, was established as Elta Plastics in 1967, before being bought by Nifco Inc. in 1990.

It was at this point that Elta adopted the Nifco identity, and became a solid part of the Nifco family.

Erika Marshall, Marketing and Communications at Nifco UK, said: “The update to our corporate identity and philosophy is the outcome of a directive from our parent company, Nifco Inc. in Japan, and what you see today is the result of a huge amount of research and planning at our head office in Tokyo.”

“Our mission is, quite simply, to generate ideas and utilise technology to turn our customer expectations into exciting and positive solution, and driving change through innovation.”

“To support this, we have an updated logo, which is now expressed in italics to depict speed and growth, while the Nifco orange connects to our heritage and stands tall, rising up to a bright future.”

If you drive past our plant on Durham Lane in Eaglescliffe you can easily spot the new signage, and it’s quite something to see.”

The changes have taken place on a global scale across more than 40 sites worldwide, and closer to home for Nifco UK represents an investment of more than £25,000 for new signage, corporate marketing materials and website updates.

These projects have all been successfully executed thanks to collaboration with local suppliers, the closest of which is just half a mile away from Nifco’s Durham Lane site.