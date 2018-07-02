Nigel Baker appointed new Managing Director of Engel UK

× Expand Herlihy (L) and Baker (R) ENGEL UK

Nigel Baker has been named the new Managing Director of Engel’s UK subsidiary in Warwick.

Baker, a familiar figure in the UK plastics industry since the 1980s, will take over the position of Managing Director in September, when current MD, Graeme Herlihy, moves on to become Regional President Europe West.

Herlihy said Baker was the “ideal choice” for the role, following almost 25 years at the helm of injection moulding machine manufacturer, Netstal UK, and over five years as Managing Director at BMB Plastics Machinery.

“Nigel’s appetite for understanding his customer’s needs is exceptional. We all know him to be an unstinting and diligent Managing Director for whom customers always come ﬁrst and I am totally happy to be handing over the keys to the kingdom,” commented Herlihy.

Speaking of his new appointment, Baker commented: “I am very excited by the opportunity to work with Engel UK. Graeme is leaving me a well-oiled machine comprising a team of highly professional technical engineers, sales engineers and office based staff.

“The tremendous support provided by ENGEL Austria is known as being second to none and the two teams together will, I am sure, move forward with strength. I fully intend to build on the good work Graeme has done and look forward to the challenge.”

Although moving to his new role, which will involve a significant amount of travel, Herlihy will retain an office at ENGEL UK in Warwick.