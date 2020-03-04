Nike Space Hippie collection includes recycled plastic water bottles

Nike has launched a new collection, Space Hippie, which transforms scrap material from factory floors into circular design.

Nike says every detail of the four initial Space Hippie silhouettes, from material choices to methods of make to packaging, was chosen with consideration for its environmental impact.

The basis for the engineered knits that form the Space Hippie uppers is created using what Nike call 'Space Waste Yarn.' These yarns are made from 100 percent recycled material, including recycled plastic water bottles.

The tooling of all Space Hippie shoes is made with a blend of standard Nike foams and 15 percent Nike Grind Rubber. The reduction in virgin material gives a lower carbon footprint

John Hoke, Nike Chief Design Officer, said: "Space Hippie is also an idea. It is about figuring out how to make the most with the least material, the least energy and the least carbon."

"It's changed the way we look at materials, it's changed the way that we look at the aesthetics of our product. It's changed how we approach putting product together."

"We believe the future for product will be circular," says Seana Hannah, VP, Sustainable Innovation.

"We must think about the entire process: how we design it, how we make it, how we use it, how we reuse it and how we cut out waste at every step. These are the fundamentals of a circular mindset that inform best practices."