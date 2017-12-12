Nominations open for prestigious UK plastics and rubber awards

× Expand Polymer Awards

Online nominations are now invited for the IOM3's prestigious Hancock Medal and the Swinburne Medal and Prize.

First awarded in 1951, the Hancock Medal is awarded to an individual for outstanding service to the rubber industry where such services have benefited either the nation, government authorities or industry.

Open to members of the Institute of Materials, Minerals& Mining, this award recognises the pioneering work of Thomas Hancock (1786-1865) in introducing the vulcanised rubber manufacturing process into Europe in 1857.

Recent previous winners have been Dr Andrew Tinker, Dr Ranjit Matthan and Martyn Bennett.

First awarded in 1960, the Swinburne Medal and Prize recognises the achievement of a person who has made an outstanding contribution to the advancement and knowledge of any field related to the science, engineering or technology of plastics.

It is a requirement of acceptance that the recipient shall prepare and deliver the Swinburne Lecture on an occasion selected by the Institute. The award consists of a gold medal and £250 honorarium.

This award commemorates the work carried out by Sir James Swinburne (1858-1958), often called the "Father of British Plastics", who revolutionised the plastics industry throughout Europe with his introduction to the phenol-formaldehyde reaction and subsequent involvement in the Bakelite process.

Recent previous winners have been Prof Robert Young, Prof Ton Peijs, Prof Phil Coates and Stuart Patrick.

The closing date for nominations is Wednesday 31st January 2018

For further information and nomination details, click here.