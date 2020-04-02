Non-metallic Innovation Centre and SoluForce to collaborate on novel reinforced thermoplastic pipe product

The Non-metallic Innovation Centre (NIC) has signed an agreement with SoluForce, which will see them join forces to undertake collaborative R&D aimed at expanding the operational capabilities of plastic pipe systems in services.

R&D activities will focus on increasing the operating temperature and pressure that reinforced thermoplastic pipes are able to withstand when transporting hydrocarbons.

The overall aim is to create a new, more affordable, spoolable composite pipe product which will combine high performance and cost competitiveness, thereby supporting much wider adoption of the use of non-metallic pipes across the oil and gas industry.

The long-term strategy is to reduce manufacturing costs whilst optimising the cost benefit of developed products, in order to promote the adoption of sustainable, non-metallic solutions.

Robert-Jan Berg, Managing Director of Soluforce, said: “We are honoured to have been selected to take apart in this prestigious Non-metallic Innovation Centre agreement.”

“I believe an important part of innovation is combining the right partners and their underlying knowledge, and I am confident that we will be able to do just that in this development.”

“We are very excited and looking forward to a fruitful, pleasant, and successful collaboration.”