Norco appoints new Production Manager

Norco, a Dorset based composite manufacturer, has appointed James Luby as the new Production Manager at its dedicated composites manufacturing centre.

Joining Norco in October 2018 as a Project Engineer, the company says Luby has been quick to make an impact in the business with his expertise and proactive attitude.

His professional career began at the composite manufacturer United Aerospace in Pembrokeshire as a Production Engineer.

After 3 years, he moved to AIM Altitude, a provider of aircraft interiors, as a CAD/CAM Programmer. Later progressing to CNC Supervisor and the Production Engineer before moving to Norco.

The goals within the Production Manager role include, implementing a ‘Continuous Improvement’ methodology throughout the business, developing standardised processes & driving process improvement.

“Coming from an aerospace background, James brings a wealth of production knowledge and high-quality standards to our Composites Centre,” said Mark Northey, Managing Director of Norco.

“He will manage all aspects of the centre’s operations including all current & new production, production planning, procurement, scheduling and manufacturing engineering.”

Luby, added: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead, my primary focus will be to ensure projects are delivered ‘on-time’ & ‘on-budget’, whilst meeting the needs of our current customers & establishing relationships with new customers.”