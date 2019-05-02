NORCO expands engineering team

Due to its increased workload, NORCO has expanded its engineering team with two additional Project Engineers.

After a thorough recruitment process, NORCO has selected two individuals that offer a blend of experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm.

James Starkey and Angus Wyatt, recent graduates from Southampton Solent University and Plymouth University respectively, with degrees in Yacht Design and Production and Mechanical Engineering.

Starkey said: “I am looking forward to working with customers to understand their needs and matching those with NORCO’s skills and capabilities. I have really enjoyed what I have learnt at university and for me, working at NORCO is a great opportunity to put into practice what I enjoy and combine that with what I have experienced in my previous working life.”

Wyatt said: “In my first few years at NORCO I hope to gain as much experience as possible from the experienced team around me to further help my engineering skills.”

“Long-term I am looking to become a charted engineer with the IMechE, this is a process that will take a fair few years to complete with a number of modules that need to be completed to reach the status.”