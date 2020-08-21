NORCO joins the Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register

NORCO has joined the Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register (JOSCAR).

JOSCAR is a collaborative tool used by the aerospace, defence, and security industry to act as a single repository for pre-qualification and compliance information.

The system was established following an initiative led by ADS Group and includes a growing number of prime contractors as registered buyers such as The Ministry of Defence, BAE Systems, and Rolls Royce.

By holding common supplier details in a central system allows information to be accessed by all participating buying organisations, reducing duplication, time, resources and cost and giving wider market access.

With JOSCAR accreditation, NORCO believes it demonstrates it is “fit for business” in the aerospace, defence and security sectors while reducing third party risk in the supply chain.

Mark Northey, the Managing Director at NORCO, said: “I am very pleased that the company has received JOSCAR certification. It is testament to the hard work and commitment of the team here at NORCO. To be invited into JOSCAR gives us the opportunity to tender for contracts with key buyers in the defence industry that were previously unattainable.”