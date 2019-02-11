Norco opens new composites training centre

Norco has opened a new training centre in a purpose-built facility to give hands-on training for new apprentices to tackle the local skills shortage.

After winning several long-term work contracts in 2018/19, Norco’s forecasted work output dramatically increased, and it required additional skilled workers to meet the demand.

An external recruitment campaign was carried out but the volume of skilled workers required was not available in the local area.

As a result, Norco has taken the initiative to set up its own training centre to produce multi-skilled personnel that can move across the company’s five manufacturing facilities.

Mark Northey, Managing Director of Norco, said: “Being based on the South Coast, we are in the heart of the UK marine industry and we struggled to recruit capable people. This was a clear sign that we needed to capitalise on the skills already within the company and pass this knowledge on to enthusiastic people willing to learn.”

“As a business this is an excellent opportunity to train staff to the high standard that we necessitate at Norco. Also, the apprenticeship gives people a chain to enter into the composites industry and have highly sort after skills and qualifications for life.”